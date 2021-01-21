Katy Perry

Getty Images

How Biden Inaugural Team Pulled Off That Starry Production – Without Mentioning Trump

by | January 21, 2021 @ 3:32 PM

A late start, COVID-19, and the Capitol riot challenged the production team but never threw it off-course, co-executive producer Stephanie Cutter says

Four years after Donald Trump’s inauguration team struggled to get big stars to perform — aside from GOP standbys like Lee Greenwood, Toby Keith, Jon Voight and 3 Doors Down — Joe Biden’s swearing-in was greeted with a star-studded lineup that included Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Garth Brooks and Tom Hanks.

Biden’s well-produced inaugural events have won mostly raves, and co-executive producer Stephanie Cutter told TheWrap Thursday the program “reflected what a Biden presidency is all about.” And that included no on-air mention of outgoing president Donald Trump.

Become a member to read more.
Lindsey Ellefson

Lindsey Ellefson

Media reporter • lindsey.ellefson@thewrap.com • Twitter: @ellefs0n

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Yes, Bernie Sanders Is Once Again Wearing That Coat From the 'I Am Once Again Asking' Meme

Here Are All the Bernie Sanders Inauguration Memes You Need
Joe Biden

Joe Biden’s @POTUS Twitter Account Passes 5 Million Mark in First Day
Amy Klobuchar Recalls 'Chilling' Spray Paint Reminder of Capitol Riot During Biden Inauguration (Video)

Amy Klobuchar Saw a ‘Chilling’ Reminder of Capitol Riot During Biden’s Inauguration (Video)

NBC Wins Broadcast’s Battle for ‘Celebrating America’ Eyeballs
Ted Cruz Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg Joins in Bonking Ted Cruz Over Paris Climate Accord Tweet
biden inauguration thanos trump

Kimmel Says Biden’s Inauguration ‘Was Like When All the Avengers Came Back Together to Beat Thanos’ (Video)
Morning Joe 11-20-20

‘Morning Joe’ Gushes Over ‘Cathartic,’ ‘Important’ Inauguration
Peter Rabbit 2 Black Widow Ghostbusters Afterlife

Studios’ Summer Movie Dilemma: Postpone Again or Release in Theaters and Streaming at Same Time?
Stephen Colbert The Late Show Joe Biden Kamala Harris Inauguration (1)

Colbert: ‘It’s So Nice to Have a President With a Soul Again’ (Video)
is there a new snl episode airing this week joe biden

Is There a New ‘SNL’ Episode Airing This Week?
Trump

Joe Biden Arrives, Bringing Calm After the Tweet Storm of Trump