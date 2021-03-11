How COVID Infected Hollywood: A Timeline (Video)

One year ago, the coronavirus crisis hit home in a big way as the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 to be a pandemic.

In addition, the NBA suspended its season — with play not resuming until late July with players and media confined to a COVID-safe “bubble” in Orlando, Florida.

Also on March 11, 2020, Tom Hanks announced that he had tested positive — a revelation that brought home the potential impact that the virus might have on society writ large.

In this video, TheWrap looks back at the remarkable year Hollywood and the media world have had under pandemic life.

