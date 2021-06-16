Hulu’s Hilary Duff-Led ‘How I Met Your Father’ Adds Chris Lowell

Chris Lowell is set to star opposite Hilary Duff on Hulu’s “How I Met Your Mother” spinoff series, “How I Met Your Father,” TheWrap has learned.

Here’s the official description for the show, which received a straight-to-series order at the streaming service: In the near future, Sophie (Hilary Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

Lowell will play Jesse, who is described as “smart, a bit of an edge and cynical about love. He’s an aspiring musician who works as an Uber drive to make ends meet and lives with his best friend Tom.”

“How I Met Your Father” is written by “This Is Us” executive producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. They executive produce alongside Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, the creators of CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother.” Adam Londy will serve as co-executive producer and Duff will serve as a producer.

The series hails from 20th Television.

“How I Met Your Mother” ran for nine seasons on CBS from 2005 to 2014. CBS attempted to spin-off the series with a similar idea to Hulu’s, though it was called “How I Met Your Dad.” That version, which never made it past the pilot stage, would have starred Greta Gerwig as Sally, with Meg Ryan providing the voice-over as future Sally.

Lowell’s credits include “Promising Young Woman,” “Breaking News in Yuba County,” “Inventing Anna,” “My Best Friend’s Exorcism,” “Glow,” “Graves,” “Complete Unknown,” “Katie Says Goodbye,” “Enlisted,” “Veronica Mars,” “The Help” and “Up in the Air.”

He is repped by ICM, Anonymous Content and Viewpoint

Deadline first reported the news that Lowell had joined the cast of “How I Met Your Father.”