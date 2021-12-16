Hilary Duff Has The Look of Love in ‘How I Met Your Father’ Trailer

The first trailer for Hulu's "How I Met Your Father" has arrived, making Hilary Duff's Sophie the new Ted Mosby.

In the new trailer Duff is on the look-out for her "next great love story," with the help of her friends -- a journey recounted by "Sex and the City" alum Kim Cattrall (aka the future Sophie).

“How I Met Your Father” will tell the story of Sophie (Duff) as she regales her son with the tale of how she met his father.

"This is the story of how I met your father," Cattrall, who is seen on screen as older Sophie, says as the trailer opens.

"It was hard to live in the moment in 2022. There was always some place else you could be, someone else you could be with," Cattrall -- as Sophie -- adds as the trailer shows scenes of Duff's Sophie in New York City with her friends (giving off some major "SATC" vibes).

The trailer then shows some of the bad dates Duff's Sophie goes on, including one with a guy who literally just finished another date (with extra curriculars) before meeting her at a bar.

"I've been on 87 Tinder dates this year," Sophie says in the trailer.

Disappointed by the singles scene, Sophie gets a subway pep talk from Chris Lowell's character, who says, "Repeat after me, 'Today is the first chapter of my great love story.'"

Just like "How I met Your Mother," Sophie will have a core group of young, mostly single friends who are figuring out who they are, what they want out of life and how to fall in love in the age where finding a stranger's yellow umbrella won't magically lead you back to them.

“How I Met Your Father” is written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Executive producers for “How I Met Your Father” include Aptaker, Berger, Carter Bays, Craig Thomas, Pam Fryman and Adam Londy. Duff will serve as a producer. “How I Met Your Father” is a production of 20th Television.

Along with Duff, the series stars Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma, alongside recurring stars Kim Cattrall, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes and Josh Peck.

The first season of the show will span 10 episodes. It premieres Tuesday, Jan. 18 on Hulu.