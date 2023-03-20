‘How I Met Your Father’ to Make Linear Debut on Freeform

Hulu’s “How I Met Your Father” will make its linear TV debut on Freeform in April with two back-to-back episodes dropping weekly, the network confirmed to TheWrap.

The comedy series, which is currently releasing its 20-episode sophomore season on Hulu, will get a linear run for its first season on Freeform, beginning Tuesday, April 25, when the network will air the first two episodes of the series, “Pilot” and “Fomo,” back-to-back at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Following the April 25 launch, the Hilary Duff-led series will continue to air two subsequent episodes weekly on Tuesdays, eventually reaching the Season 1 finale, titled “Timing Is Everything,” on May 23.

Hulu, meanwhile, will continue to release weekly episodes for Season 2, which premiered Jan. 24.

The linear run marks the first time the sitcom will appear off of Hulu, and it’s unknown if the network will take a similar approach to “How I Met Your Father” Season 2, which airs its ninth episode Monday.

Taking a similar approach to “How I Met Your Mother,” the Hulu series follows Sophie (Duff) as the older version of herself (Kim Cattrall) recounts to her son the expansive story of the events leading up to how she got together with his father. Set in New York City, the eccentric but lovable friend group works their way through adulthood the best they can, with many messy exploits along the way.

Premiering its first season on Hulu in January 2022, “How I Met Your Father” is executive produced by co-creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger (the team behind “Love, Victor”), alongside Pamela Fryman, who also directs and was heavily involved with “How I Met Your Mother,” which ran for nine seasons on CBS from 2005 through 2014.

In addition to Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley and Tien Tran round out the cast for the sitcom, with Cattrall, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes and Josh Peck appearing as recurring characters.

Variety first reported the news.