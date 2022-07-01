How Long Is ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Volume 2?

The ending of “Stranger Things 4” is upon us.

With episodes eight and nine, the epic-length fourth season of Netflix’s most beloved series, which began back in May, finally comes to a close. Can Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce (Winona Ryder) make it out of that horrible Russian prison alive? Will Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) get out of that underground lab? What’s the deal with Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) and his evil plot? And, most importantly, will Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Steve (Joe Keery) finally make out?

Well, you’re about to find out.

But a question remains: how long are these new episodes, exactly? (It’s a good question, too, especially given that the initial run of episodes sometime had truly epic runtimes.) Episode 8, “Papa,” runs an hour and 25 minutes, which is relatively svelte compared to the season finale, “The Piggyback,” which runs a whopping two hours and 30 minutes. So “Stranger Things 4,” part two, runs almost four hours total. Plan your snack preparation and bathroom breaks accordingly.

This season saw the core cast scattered across the globe – Hopper is trying to escape his fate in a snowy Russian prison with help from Joyce and Murray; Will, Mike, Eleven, Jonathan are trying to figure out a mystery out in California (Mike is on vacation but the rest have relocated there); and the original Hawkins gang (including Steve, Robin, Nancy and Dustin) are trying to stop a rash of incredibly violent, otherworldly murders. This season the Upside Down is really starting to mess with peoples’ lives.

“Stranger Things 4” also stars Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Charlie Heaton, Maya Hawke, Brett Gelman, Priah Ferguson, Eduardo Franco, Joseph Quinn, Matthew Modine and Paul Reiser.

There will be one more season of “Stranger Things,” although exact timing hasn’t been worked out yet. Certainly these lengthy episodes will make the wait for the final season somewhat more bearable, but let us please pray that we don’t have to wait another three years to get some resolution from the Upside Down.