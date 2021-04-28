faith adjacent films

"Walking With Herb," "I Still Believe," "The Girl Who Believes in Miracles" (Optimism Entertainment; Lionsgate; Atlas Distribution)

How New ‘Faith-Adjacent’ Films Are Preaching Beyond the Choir

by | April 28, 2021 @ 4:00 PM
Today’s faith audience seeks different messages from “what they’re told on Sunday morning in church and…on Friday night at the movies,” one producer says

Ken Carpenter — a veteran director/producer of inspirational films whose credits include “Run the Race,” Lifetime’s “A Welcome Home Christmas” and the upcoming Ireland-set youth romance “Finding You” — takes issue with describing his feel-good movies as “faith-based.” “It’s unfortunately become sort of a pejorative term,” Carpenter told TheWrap. “It is most often associated with material that is proselytizing, in which an agenda far outweighs any focus on telling a well-written, well-acted story.”

Added Carpenter, “It’s too bad, from where I sit. It seems like a there’s a lot of filmmakers in that arena who provide formulaic answers, where I think the greatest opportunity is to tell stories that raise a lot of questions and then invite viewers into drawing their own conclusions.”

