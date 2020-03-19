‘I Still Believe’ Gets VOD Release From Lionsgate Two Weeks After Theatrical Debut

Faith-based music biopic stars KJ Apa and Britt Robertson

| March 19, 2020 @ 2:00 PM Last Updated: March 19, 2020 @ 2:04 PM
i still believe kj apa

Lionsgate

Another recent theatrical release is moving to VOD release amid the shutdown of theaters from the coronavirus, the faith-based film “I Still Believe” from Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company.

The movie will open on premium VOD (PVOD) on all premium platforms beginning Friday, Mar. 27, just two weeks after it opened in theaters.

“I Still Believe” opened in theaters Mar. 13 and had grossed just under $10 million against a $12 million budget before marketing costs. No price for the film has been set, but Sony’s “Bloodshot,” which also opened the same weekend as “I Still Believe” and is also making the move to digital, was priced at $19.99 for digital purchase.

Also Read: Sony to Make Vin Diesel Superhero Movie 'Bloodshot' Available on Digital Next Week

“The theatrical experience is core to our business, and exhibitors are our integral partners and allies. With theaters closed nationwide due to these unprecedented events, we want to continue to make ‘I Still Believe’ available to consumers. We’re enormously proud of the movie that the Erwin Brothers created and are grateful to be able to share it with audiences for their home viewing pleasure,” Joe Drake, chairman of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a statement.

“As filmmakers, we are heartbroken that we can’t share ‘I Still Believe’ on a big screen the way we intended. We make movies because we love movies and we stand firmly behind the nation’s theater chains, from the largest circuits to the smallest mom and pop indies that have been so dramatically affected by these unprecedented closures. But the safety of guests comes first, and we’re proud to have the opportunity to share online a movie whose inspiring message of love, hope and faith is perfect for these uncertain times,” directors Jon and Andrew Erwin said in a statement.

“I Still Believe” stars “Riverdale” actor KJ Apa as Christian music star Jeremy Camp and tells the story of his love story with his wife just as she’s diagnosed with a terminal illness. The film also stars Britt Robertson, Shania Twain and Gary Sinise.

