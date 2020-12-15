Spin Master PAW Patrol Mighty Express Bakugan

Spin Master/Nickelodeon/Netflix

How ‘PAW Patrol: The Movie’ Transformed Spin Master From Toy Company to Content Studio

by | December 15, 2020 @ 2:22 PM

“It would be important to take control of our own destiny and produce and control those things ourselves,” Spin Master’s Jennifer Dodge says of the studio’s first animated feature

The motto of the wildly popular kids TV series “PAW Patrol” is “No job is too big, no pup is too small.” And at Spin Master Entertainment — which produces “PAW Patrol” and is taking on “PAW Patrol: The Movie” as its first feature film project — the toy company’s entertainment division has embraced it as well.

If any property were too big, it would be “PAW Patrol,” which is now in its seventh season and is one of the top-rated preschool series today, airing in over 160 countries and in 30 languages. But rather than hand over control to a studio, Spin Master Entertainment’s EVP Jennifer Dodge is producing, making it the studio’s first movie based on Spin Master IP. Dodge also tells TheWrap that the studio also has four other film projects also currently in development based on the company’s IP.

Brian Welk

Brian Welk

Film Reporter • brian.welk@thewrap.com • Twitter: @brianwelk

