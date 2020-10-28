Sarah Cooper appeared on Tuesday night’s episode of CBS’s “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and the host praised her as “one of the unexpected discoveries and delights of the last seven months.”

The popular TiKTok impersonator — who has won notoriety from her viral videos in which she lip syncs Trump’s speeches and ramblings — discussed her new Netflix special “Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine.” But it was Cooper’s connection to Helen Mirren that fascinated Colbert the most.

In the new Netflix special, Cooper and Mirren re-enact the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape in which then-reality-show star Donald Trump bragged to host Billy Bush about “grabbing women by the p—y.”

Also Read: Sarah Cooper Crushes Don Jr's Algorithms in Latest Parody Video

Colbert wondered how Cooper managed to get the Award-winning actress to play Bush in the video, and apparently all it took was a phone call. “I can’t tell you how happy I was when she agreed to do this,” Cooper said. “She was game from the minute I spoke to her on the phone.”

Using a British accent, Cooper described how Mirren asked, “Now, I am going to be dressed like a man? I’m Billy Bush, but I’m not Billy Bush?”

“We rehearsed on Zoom… We listened to the audio over and over again and it’s really uncomfortable audio to listen to,” Cooper told Colbert about the recording, which was made in 2005 but released in October 2016 just ahead of the election.

Also Read: Sarah Cooper Is a Coked-Up Trump in Latest Parody (Video)

Cooper also shared how she had a sore neck during one of the rehearsals and Mirren advised her to take ibuprofen so Cooper said, “I helped her with TikTok and she helped me with my sore neck.”

Conversation then turned to how Colbert had actually met Cooper years earlier when he appeared at a Google town hall in which he was being interviewed by the company’s CEO, Eric Schmidt. Cooper was working at Google at the time and was one of the people who stood and asked a question.

You can catch the re-enactment on Cooper’s Netflix special. And watch her appearance on “The Late Show” above.