How Season 2 of ‘Homecoming’ Changes the Season 1 Finale

“Homecoming” Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video completely recontextualizes one of the best scenes from Season 1

| May 24, 2020 @ 11:44 AM
homecoming season 2 amazon prime video audrey temple changes everything hong chau

Prime Video

(Major spoilers ahead for both Seasons 1 and 2 of “Homecoming” on Amazon Prime Video)

“Homecoming” was always a pretty strange show, and intentionally so — the odd visual stylings define the show as much as the things that happen on it do. But it got much weirder in Season 2, not because it was more mysterious — it actually got less mysterious — but rather because of the way Season 2 almost kinda serves as the twist ending to Season 1. Basically, these first two seasons play together like one single story, with season 2 serving as the third act in which everything is revealed.

The first season, as directed by Sam Esmail, was incessantly disorienting, full of scenes that didn’t have enough context. It was a story that was told in a way that made you wonder if you really knew what was going on in each scene. By the end, we got some answers, but not all the answers. And that felt just about right.

Season 2 of “Homecoming,” serves almost like a postscript to Season 1, giving us pretty much the full context for the Homecoming project and Geist as a whole. And a couple of these revelations — specifically, everything involving Audrey Temple (Hong Chau) — come as pretty big shockers because they completely change so much of what we thought we knew about Season 1.

Also Read: 'Homecoming' Director Describes How Julia Roberts Might Have Returned for Season 2

The most obvious retcon here involves the scene from the Season 1 finale when Colin Belfast (Bobby Cannavale) goes into the Geist office to talk to his boss. But his boss isn’t there; only Temple is there. She plays coy about the situation for a few moments before revealing that the boss has been fired. She then manipulates Colin into signing a confession in which he takes full responsibility for the Homecoming situation.

In that scene, Temple comes off as super confident and all-knowing, and it generally doesn’t play like she’s doing some kind of deceitful gambit to get a promotion.

But in the third episode of Season 2, we learn that’s exactly what Temple was doing. Having been made aware that the department of defense is investigating the Homecoming program, Temple tries to use this information to her advantage. Nobody else at the company HQ knows yet except Colin, who spent Season 1 trying to keep that whole thing under control.

So she and her girlfriend Alex (Janelle Monae) come up with a plan in which the actually-not-confident-at-all Temple — who is kind of a high-level receptionist, at this point — has to put into play. To get Colin to sign that admission of responsibility, she tells him a bunch of huge lies. She lured him there in the first place by saying it’s a meeting with Ron, though Ron isn’t aware of it at all; she tells him she had briefed Leonard Geist (Chris Cooper) about the situation, though she had never even met Geist at that point; and she says Ron had been fired because of the Homecoming situation, which wasn’t true (but would happen later).

Also Read: Amazon Prime Video: What's New on in May, From 'Upload' to 'The Goldfinch'

The reality of the situation, as we learn in Season 2, is that Leonard Geist didn’t even know that Homecoming existed when Temple met with Colin, and Colin only had to take the fall because Temple tricked him. Audrey’s power move paid off big time. At least for a while.

This is the best thing about Season 2 of “Homecoming,” in my opinion: pulling back the curtain on a scene in such a way that it, basically, becomes a completely different scene. You thought you knew what happened in that scene, but you really had absolutely no clue.

It really makes you think.

TV Shows You Should Binge-Watch Right Now, From 'Succession' to 'Riverdale'

  • tv shows you should binge watch right now game of thrones silicon valley orange is the new black jane the virgin
  • Anne Hathaway Modern Love
  • Brooklyn Nine-Nine - Season 6
  • Succession Greg
  • The Plot Against America
  • Jack Ryan John Krasinski
  • Dickinson
  • The Purge Season 2
  • prison break lincoln burrows dominic purcell
  • Outlander Season 4 2018
  • Riverdale
  • designated survivor characters ranked tom kirkman ABC
  • the young pope binge watch gallery
  • santa clarita diet netflix weekend binge watch
  • the runaways hulu binge weekend
  • glow binge watch weekend Netflix
  • Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events Netflix
  • altered carbon netflix Netflix
  • the expanse binge Syfy
  • Bosch Amazon
  • netflix dark time travel show why you should watch Netflix
  • the path hulu aaron paul original series binge Hulu
  • Travelers season 2 questions Netflix
  • shut eye Hulu
  • The Man in the High Castle comic-con 2018 release date Amazon
  • "Portlandia" stars finally have sex IFC
  • Catastrophe Amazon
  • Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Netflix
  • ozark binge watch netflix Netflix
  • luke cage mike colter marvel cinematic universe netflix
  • jessica jones review 111815
  • the punisher bulletproof glass netflix
  • still from Jane The Virgin
  • the get down netflix baz luhrmann weekend binge watch
  • Difficult People hulu binge original series
  • Silicon Valley
  • the crown claire foy john lithgow vanessa kirby
  • Jonathan Banks, Bob Odenkirk on "Better Call Saul"
  • rick and morty Every Rick Ranked seal team rick Adult Swim
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Amazon
  • julianna margulies good wife
  • Broad City Season 3
  • 13 Reasons Why netflix binge watch gallery
  • Black Mirror
  • the walking dead andrew lincoln s6e12
  • making a murderer steven avery binge watch tv show
  • Stranger Things Season 1 netflix weekend binge watch
  • handmaid's tale hulu original series binge Hulu
  • Orange is the New Black Season Four
  • reese witherspoon big little lies binge watch gallery
  • insecure issa rae HBO binge watch
  • game of thrones s6e10 daenerys tyrion
1 of 56

Looking for your next obsession? Try these shows

Need something new to watch? You're in the middle of what might be the the most optimal time to watch TV ever (when you can't go out because there's a pandemic). Fortunately, there's no shortage of awesome shows out there across a number of streaming services. Here's every streaming show you should absolutely make time for.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE