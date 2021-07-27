elite netflix spanish language

How Streaming Helps Spanish-Language Content Cross Borders

by | July 27, 2021 @ 6:10 AM

The streaming era has "opened up the floodgates," one Spanish-language producer tells TheWrap

In the streaming era, the appetite for Spanish-language shows and films has been driven by the most unlikely of consumers -- those who can't speak a single palabra of Spanish.

Until recently, Spanish-language content has been exclusively the domain of Hispanic-focused broadcast networks like Univision and Telemundo. But streaming has broken the foreign language barrier, and Spanish-language is finding out how lucrative that can be.

Tim Baysinger

TV reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

