How to Add TheWrap as a Preferred Source on Google

Google rolled out a new feature this summer, allowing users to specifically prioritize places they want to see stories from. If you’re here, that means you’d like to do that for TheWrap, and we’re thrilled to hear it! So, let’s make it easy for you.

The new feature is known as “Preferred Sources,” and you have to specifically add places one by one if you want stories from them to come up more often.

“When you select your preferred sources, you’ll start to see more of their articles prominently displayed within Top Stories, when those sources have published fresh and relevant content for your search,” Google explained in a statement.

Below, you’ll find an easy step-by-step on how to add TheWrap — or any additional source you trust — to yours.

Step 1: Go to Google’s source page

To go straight to Google’s source preferences page, you can click here.

Step 2: Type in TheWrap

In fact, you don’t even have to fully type “TheWrap” if you don’t want to. The dropdown list should list us as your first option the second you get to “TheW.” Once you see it, click the checkbox to the right of the site name.

Step 3: Click “Take me to Google Search”

You’ll find this button in the bottom right corner of the list. Click it, and begin searching!

Alternative method:

If that feels like too many steps for you, you can also add TheWrap as source another way. Simply search for any topic you’re interested in, and scroll until you find “Top Stories” on the matter.

To the right of top stories, you’ll see an icon that looks like a pair of cards, one with a star on top. Click it, and type in TheWrap. Once you’ve selected us, you can reload the results, and boom! Done!