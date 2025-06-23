TheWrap Wins SoCal Journalism Awards for Film Reporting, Profiles

TheWrap won a pair of SoCal Journalism awards and placed in several other categories at the awards on Sunday night. Senior box office and labor reporter Jeremy Fuster won first place in the Film Feature: Documentaries/Indies/Animation category for “Going It Alone: The Indie Filmmakers Getting Their Movies in Theaters Without a Distributor,” his report on filmmakers who bucked distribution tradition to get their movies released.

Executive Editor of Awards Steve Pond, meanwhile, won first place in the Personality Profile, TV/Film Personalities category for “The Lion in Winter: Martin Scorsese’s Final Act,” his epic profile of Martin Scorsese that appeared both online and in TheWrapBook.

TheWrap founder, CEO and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman took second place in the News Feature category for her reporting on the Academy Museum’s bungling of the Jewish Founders exhibit. Waxman also placed third in the Blog, Individual category for her WaxWord on billionaire newspaper owners.

Drew Taylor took second place in the Entertainment News category for his exclusive reporting on Warner Bros.’ shelving of “Coyote vs. Acme,” while Raquel Harris and Sharon Knolle’s look into the aftermath of “Quiet on Set” and state of child actor safety scored second place in the Culture News category.

And in the Portrait Photo, Entertainment category Stefano Tonchi, Michaela Dosamantes, Andrew Wren and Molly Matalon took second place for TheWrap’s portrait of Naomi Watts in TheWrapBook.

TheWrap also placed third for Best Website.

These awards come in the wake of TheWrap’s seven wins from the National Arts & Entertainment Journalism in December.