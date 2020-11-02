How to Stream ABC News’ 2020 Election Night Results Coverage Live

Deep breaths, everyone. We’re in the home stretch of the exhausting 2020 presidential election. As hard as it is to believe, it really is probably almost over. Fingers crossed. And if ABC News is your preferred delivery method for the election results and analysis, then you’ll be happy to know you won’t need to drop a dime to enjoy the network’s coverage.

George Stephanopoulos will be lead anchor on Tuesday night, along with David Muir and Linsey Davis. The ABC News dedicated primetime coverage bloc will start at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and will go into the middle of the night.

And Stephanopoulos, Muir and Davis will be joined by a rather large pile of contributors, including Jonathan Karl, Mary Bruce, Pierre Thomas, Martha Raddatz, Cecilia Vega, Tom Llamas, Terry Moran, Rachel Scott, Trevor Ault, FiveThirtyEight Editor-in-Chief Nate Silver, Matthew Dowd, Dan Abrams, ABC News political director Rick Klein and deputy political director MaryAlice Parks, Chris Christie, Yvette Simpson, Rahm Emanuel, Heidi Heitkamp, Kate Shaw and Sara Fagen.

Also Read: How to Stream CBS News' Election 2020 Results Coverage Live

ABC News will also have reporters stationed in battlegrounds around the country.

The ABC News Live streaming channel, meanwhile, will have wall-to-wall coverage all day starting at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT, and will carry the torch overnight after the ABC News television election night special ends.

The good news here is that ABC News Live is completely free, no cable or other TV provider login required to watch. The 24-hour streaming network is available on ABCNews.com here, as well as on YouTube here. We’ve also embedded that feed up at the top of this article.

Also Read: How to Stream MSNBC and NBC News' 2020 Election Results Coverage Live

And, yes, the ABC News dedicated coverage won’t just be limited to the over-the-air television channel or a livestream that’s locked behind a paywall or cable login. The free ABC News Live stream will carry the main ABC News event, so you’ll be able to easily watch its coverage on pretty much any connected device you have for free.