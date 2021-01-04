How to Stream Fox News’ Georgia Runoff Election Coverage Live Online

The drama surrounding the 2020 election continues in many ways, but not all of it was inspired by Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn Joe Biden’s resounding victory. In Georgia on Tuesday, voters will decide which party will have control of the U.S. Senate for at least the next two years, with Jon Ossoff facing David Perdue, and Rev. Raphael Warnock taking on Kelly Loeffler in runoffs elections. And Fox News will offer some dedicated coverage of the results on Tuesday night.

While Fox News’ primetime lineup will remain intact for the most part, with Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham all going on as usual, the network will keep its eye firmly on the runoff election throughout the evening.

Bill Hemmer, guest anchoring “America’s Newsroom,” will be broadcasting from Atlanta from 9 a.m. ET until 12 p.m., as well as a special episode of “Bill Hemmer Reports” at 3 p.m. ET.

Starting at 6 p.m. ET and running until 8 p.m., Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier will anchor live runoff results coverage and will broadcast from Atlanta. Hemmer will also contribute with his standard big screen of stats, and Shannon Bream will chime in with data from the “Fox News Voter Analysis” system.

Most of the usual pundits — Chris Wallace, Brit Hume, Dana Perino and Juan Williams — will make appearances as well. But Donna Brazile, who served as Fox News’ residential Democrat for its event coverage in 2020, won’t be there.

While Tucker, Hannity and Ingraham will remain in their usual timeslots, you can bet they’ll stay focused on the results of the Georgia runoffs. After that primetime bloc, Fox News will return to dedicated coverage overnight with Gillian Turner and Jon Scott starting at 1 a.m. ET.

In order to stream Fox News’ coverage of the Georgia Senate runoffs, you’ll have to go through the usual channel — the Fox News Go app and website, which requires a valid TV provider login. Unfortunately, there won’t be any free option for the network’s television coverage, though you can always listen to Fox News radio’s coverage hosted by Jared Halpern and Josh Kraushaar.