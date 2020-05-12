How to Stream the Supreme Court Oral Arguments on Trump’s Financial Records

The Supreme Court will begin hearing oral arguments in the cases relating to President Donald Trump’s financial records Tuesday, with the audio available to stream on C-SPAN.org as well as airing on C-SPAN itself. Coveage will also be available on C-SPAN radio and its free app.

Trump v. Mazars begins at 10 a.m. ET and is followed by Trump v. Vance at 11 a.m. ET. Mazars includes consolidated cases related to congressional subpoenas to third-party companies for Trump’s financial records. Vance involves presidential immunity along with the New York District Attorney’s investigation into the Trump Organization.

In December 2019, the Supreme Court justices agreed to decide whether Trump is able to block the release of his financial records. The decision has been expected to be made in June and will set the stage for a historic ruling on the power of presidents relating to demands for information from prosecutors and from Congress.

The Court began hearing oral arguments in a slate of cases via teleconference in light of the coronavirus last week.

“In keeping with public health guidance in response to COVID-19, the Justices and counsel will all participate remotely. The Court anticipates providing a live audio feed of these arguments to news media. Details will be shared as they become available,” said a release April 13, which added, “The Court Building remains open for official business, but most Court personnel are teleworking. The Court Building remains closed to the public until further notice.”

Six of the nine justices are over 65 years old. The CDC says that seniors and people with pre-existing conditions are more vulnerable to the virus.