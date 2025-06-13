‘How to Train Your Dragon’ Cast and Character Guide: Animated vs. Live-Action

The live-action remake of “How to Train Your Dragon” is here, bringing fan favorite characters to real life. But let’s not forget, the original cast was pretty stacked.

The good news for fans of the original is that the story is largely the same, staying faithful to the animated favorite thanks to Dean DeBlois returning to write and direct. It brings fans to the Isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons battle constantly — at least until one young Viking realizes maybe they shouldn’t be.

Here’s how the live-action version compares to the animated cast.

Jay Baruchel/Hiccup/Mason Thames (Getty Images/DreamWorks/Universal Pictures)

Hiccup

In the original film, Hiccup was voiced by “This Is the End” and “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” star Jay Baruchel. In the live-action version, he’s played by Mason Thames, who played Finney in “The Black Phone.” Thames has also appeared in episodes of “Walker” and “For All Mankind.”

America Ferrera/Astrid/Nico Parker (Sarah Morris/WireImage/DreamWorks/Universal Pictures)

Astrid

The original Astrid was voiced by “Barbie” star and Oscar nominee America Ferrera. This version of Astrid is played by “The Last of Us” alum Nico Parker, who also starred in Disney’s live-action “Dumbo.”

Gerard Butler in “How to Train Your Dragon” (DreamWorks/Universal)

Stoick

Gerard Butler voiced Stoick in the animated “How to Train Your Dragon,” and he returned for the live-action one as well, making him the only carryover between the two. Butler is of course best known for films like “P.S. I Love You,” “The Ugly Truth,” “300” and many more.

Craig Ferguson/Gobber/Nick Frost (DreamWorks/Universal)

Gobber

Former late night host Craig Ferguson voiced the original Gobber, but here he’s played by Nick Frost. You’ll most likely recognize him from “Shaun of the Dead” or, more recently, Disney+’s “Skeleton Crew” series.

Jonah Hill/Snotlout/Gabriel Howell (Getty Images/DreamWorks/Universal Pictures)

Snotlout

Snotlout is a cocky young man, determined to take credit for most accomplishments he can. He was originally voiced by “21 Jump Street” star Jonah Hill. In 2025, he’s played by Gabriel Howell, best known for starring in “Nightsleeper” and “Bodies.”

Kristen Wiig/Ruffnut/Bronwyn James (Getty Images/DreamWorks/Universal Pictures)

Ruffnut

The original Ruffnut — one half of a pair of goofy twins — was voiced by “SNL” alum Kristen Wiig. In the live-action version, she’s brought to life by Bronwyn James, who most recently played Shenshen in the movie adaptation of “Wicked.”

TJ Miller/Tuffnut/Harry Trevaldwyn (Getty Images/DreamWorks/Universal Pictures)

Tuffnut

You likely guessed by his name that Tuffnut is Ruffnut’s twin brother. He was voiced in 2010 by T.J. Miller, but is played now by Harry Trevaldwyn. He’s appeared in episodes of “The Acolyte,” “My Lady Jane,” “The Outlaws” and more.

Christopher Mintz-Plasse/Fishlegs/Julian Dennison (Getty Images/DreamWorks/Universal Pictures)

Fishlegs

Fishlegs is the nerd of the group and knows a lot of dragon stats. He was originally voiced by “Superbad” and “Kick-Ass” star Christopher Mintz-Plasse. He’s now played by “Deadpool 2” and “Y2K” alum Julian Dennison.