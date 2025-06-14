‘How to Train Your Dragon’ Takes Off With $82 Million Opening

Universal/DreamWorks’ “How to Train Your Dragon” remake has taken off at the box office with a strong $82.5 million domestic opening weekend and $200 million worldwide.

While not at the heights of Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch,” the remake starring Mason Thames as the dragon rider Hiccup is topping the opening weekends of its three 2010s animated predecessors and is enjoying strong reception with an A on CinemaScore and Rotten Tomatoes scores of 77% critics and 98% audience.

Universal has shown a lot of confidence in the remake, announcing back in April that a remake of the second installment of the “How to Train Your Dragon” trilogy had been greenlit for a summer 2027 release. With this start, the “Dragon” remake is on pace to pass the unadjusted $217 million domestic total of the animated version of the film released in 2010.

Also opening wide this weekend is A24’s “Materialists,” a romance drama starring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal that is director Celine Song’s follow-up to the Oscar-nominated “Past Lives.” The $20 million production is on course for a $12 million opening from 2,844 theaters, good for third on the charts behind the $15 million fourth weekend of “Lilo & Stitch,” which now has a domestic total of $366 million.

More to come…