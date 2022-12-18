The latest addition to Taylor Sheridan’s expanding “Yellowstone” universe, “1923,” brings us a new generation of Duttons played by movie royalty: Harrison Ford, in his first TV series ever, and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren.

Also among the cast is former 007 (and “Penny Dreadful”) star Timothy Dalton and Robert Patrick of “Terminator 2” and “Peacemaker.”

Here’s what you need to know about when and where to tune in to this next chapter in the “Yellowstone” story.

When Does “1923” Air?

“1923” debuts on Sunday, Dec. 18.

Is “1923” Streaming or on TV?

The answer is both, at least at first. “1923” is a Paramount+ original and will be streaming on Paramount+ on Sunday, Dec. 18 after the next episode of “Yellowstone” airs on Paramount Network.

However, you can watch the first episode of “1923” on Paramount Network on Dec. 18 at 9:20 p.m ET/PT right after the next episode of “Yellowstone.” Subsequent new episodes of “1923” will debut only on Paramount+.

Are New Episodes Released Weekly or All at Once?

“1923” will be a weekly release, so you’ll find new episodes on Paramount+ on Sundays through Jan. 8, followed by a winter break. “1923” will then return with new episodes on Sunday, Feb. 5 until the eight-episode first season has concluded.

What Is 1923 About?

Set in Montana in 1923, the series follows Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) and his wife Cara (Helen Mirren), who are in the midst of a dispute between cattle ranchers and sheepherders. In the early 20th century, they must also deal with pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression.

How Is Jacob Dutton Related to John Dutton?

Jacob Dutton is the brother of Tim McGraw’s James Dutton from the series “1883” and is the great-great-great uncle to Kevin Costner’s John Dutton.

What Time Does “1923” Premiere?

The first episode of “1923” premieres Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3:00 a.m. ET/ 12 a.m. PT. If you’re watching Sunday night on Paramount Network, tune in at 9:20 p.m. ET, after “Yellowstone.” There will also be an encore presentation at 11:56 p.m. ET.

Who Is in the “1923” Cast?

Harrison Ford is Jacob Dutton, Helen Mirren is Cara Dutton, Darren Mann (“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”) is Jack Dutton, Michelle Randolph is Elizabeth Strafford, James Badge Dale (“Iron Man 3”) is John Dutton Sr., and Marley Shelton (“Scream”) is Emma Dutton. The series also stars Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield, Robert Patrick as Sheriff William McDowell, Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton, Brian Geraghty as Zane Davis, Aminah Nieves as Teonna and Jennifer Ehle as Sister Mary.

Will There Be a Season 2?

Yes, unlike “1883” which only ran for one season, “1923” is a two-season story. So there will be an eight-episode “1923” Season 2 in the future.

Watch the “1923” Trailer