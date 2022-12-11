“Yellowstone” fans looking for answers to big questions in the Paramount Network series will be satisfied with the twists and turns of Season 5, star Luke Grimes says. We’re halfway through the season’s airing at the moment, but Grimes – who plays Kayce Dutton – told TheWrap that he sees this season as a pivotal one for the show, especially when it comes to Kayce and Monica.

“I feel like this really gets things moving. I feel like Season 5 really starts to push the story into a direction where you go, ‘Okay, it’s all about to happen now,’” Grimes told TheWrap. “For example, Kayce and Monica who’ve had a really hard time sort of deciding where they belong in this story are, by the end of this season, really starting to make some decisions. There are a lot of flashbacks where you find out a lot of information about some of the questions that you might have had, as far as what is the brand? What is all this about? Everything starts to get tied together in a way that lets it go somewhere.”

When TheWrap asked Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler, what Season 5 changes for his character, he praised creator and showrunner Taylor Sheridan for continuing to offer up shades for Rip.

“It’s been a pretty wild, cool ride from Year 1 to now,” Hauser said. “I feel like Taylor’s done a wonderful job with writing the different colors of the character and allowing the audience to see different levels of who he is as a person, and I think in Season 5 it’s a continuation of that.”

And the heat is turning up for Chief Thomas Rainwater, with actor Gil Birmingham telling TheWrap that John Dutton (Kevin Costner) becoming Governor drives Rainwater’s story in Season 5.

“He’s gonna have a more complicated adversarial challenge within his internal circle, he’s got a shifting and crumbling structure that was built at the end of Season 4 with Market Equities, and then with John becoming Governor he’s entering the political world which is gonna have an effect with everybody that’s after that land,” Birmingham told TheWrap. “And he doesn’t want to be a politician so it’s gonna require reassessment on Rainwater and how he strategizes and not knowing what he’s gonna need to do because he doesn’t know what John’s gonna be doing.”

While “Yellowstone” has not yet been renewed for Season 6, Sheridan is busy expanding the franchise with upcoming prequel series “1923” starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Dutton ancestors, and the success of the flagship series almost certainly means there’s more “Yellowstone” to come.

Watch Grimes, Hauser and Birmingham talk about the new season in the video above.

New episodes of “Yellowstone” Season 5 air on Paramount Network on Sunday nights.