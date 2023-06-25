The 2023 BET Awards — dubbed “culture’s biggest night” — will be jam-packed with performances from popular stars like Ice Spice. And longtime hip-hop rapper Busta Rhymes will be honored with the BET Lifetime Achievement Award.

Buss is the third rap artist in a row to be given the Lifetime Achievement award, which honors industry pioneers who have shifted culture and entertainment. Diddy received the award in 2022 and Queen Latifah took home the trophy in 2021.

On top of giving Busta Rhymes getting his flowers for his 30-year influence in hip-hop, this year the BET Awards will also pay tribute and celebrate the music genre’s 50th anniversary. Singer and actress Patti Labelle will take the stage to highlight the life of the late Tina Turner.

Drake and Glorilla lead the nominations with seven and six nominations, and artists like Bia, Chief Keef, Coco Jones, Doechii, E-40, Ice Spice, Lil Uzi Vert and more will perform during the live event.

Here’s everything to know about the 2023 BET Awards, from how to watch, when it starts and who — if anyone — is hosting.

What time do the 2023 BET Awards start?

The 2023 BET Awards will air live on Sunday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET.

Where to watch the 2023 BET Awards?

The 2023 BET Awards will air on its cable channel BET, and it will be streaming on its website BET.com. The awards will also simulcast across Paramount on BET, BET Her, Comedy Central, MTV, MTV2, Pop, TV Land, Nickelodeon and VH1.

Internationally, the show will simulcast on BET Africa and BET France.

Who is performing at the 2023 BET Awards?

Some of the artists set to take the stage at the 2023 BET Awards include Bia, Coi Leray, Tyga, Soulja Boy, E-40, Supercat, Ice Spice, Coco Jones and Doechii.

Crime Mob, NLE Choppa, Big Boss Vette, Finese2tymes, Freeway, Libianca, Rae Sremmurd and Armani White will hit the stage during the “BET Awards 2023 Red Carpet Live” pre-show. Rappers Kaliii and Lola Brooke will be performing on BET’s Amplified stage.

Who has been nominated this year at the 2023 BET Awards?

Drake takes the lead with seven 2023 BET Awards nominations, but Memphis rapper Glorilla comes in behind Drizzy with six nominations. Glorilla was last year’s breakthrough Hip-Hop artist of the year. It’s between Ari Lennox, Beyoncé, Coco Jones, H.E.R., Lizzo, SZA and Tems for the category Best Female R&B/Pop Artist. For Best New Artist, it’s an all-women battle, including Ambré, Coco Jones, Doechii, Flo, Glorilla, Ice Spice and Lola Brooke.

For Best Movie, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Creed 3,””Emancipation,” “Nope,” “Woman King, “Till” and “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody” will go head-to-head.

Who is hosting the 2023 BET Awards?

So far, no host has been announced. For both the 2021 and the 2022 BET Awards, the event was hosted by actress and entrepreneur Taraji P. Henson.

On June 16, the channel announced that rapper Bow Wow would be the main host of BET’s House of BET, which is a four-day event leading up to the event that celebrates Black culture through an immersive experience, featuring panel discussions, comedy shows and live performances. House of BET is being held at Goya Studios, and runs from June 23 through June 25.

TV personality Terrence J, comedian Pretty Vee and dancer-choreographer Leslie “Big Lez” Segar will emcee the red carpet.

Where will the 2023 BET Awards take place?

The BET Awards will take place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.