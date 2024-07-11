How to Watch the 2024 ESPY Awards: Where Are They Streaming?

Some of the biggest names in sports from around the world are headed to Los Angeles this Thursday, to join ESPN for “The 2024 ESPY Awards.” The event will recognize major athletic achievements, honor top athletes and feature musical performances.

Along with host and Tennis superstar Serena Williams, attendees include Andy Reid (three-time Super Bowl champion, Kansas City Chiefs), Quinta Brunson (Emmy Award-winning actress, “Abbott Elementary”), and William’s sister Venus Williams (Olympic gold medalist, tennis).

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2024 ESPY Awards.

What time do the 2024 ESPY Awards start?

“The 2024 ESPYS” will air live on Thursday, July 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Where to watch the 2024 ESPY Awards?

The event will air on ABC. It will also be available on the ABC app, ABC.com, and other connected devices (Roku, AppleTV and Amazon Fire TV).

If you are looking to stream, ABC is available to watch with Hulu + Live TV. Prices start at $76.99 per month. However, they offer a three-day free trial.

Along with Hulu, Fubo, which starts at $79.99 per month also includes ABC. They offer a 7-day free trial.

Can you still vote?

Yes! Fans can vote on ESPN.com up until 5:00 p.m ET the day of the show.

Click here for a full list of the nominees.

Who are the 2024 ESPY Presenters?

Here is the full list of presenters released by ESPN, so far.

Quinta Brunson (Emmy-Award Winning Actress, “Abbott Elementary”)

Nikki Glaser (Stand-Up Comedian & Actress)

Rob Lowe (Actor & Host, “The Floor”, “Brats”)

Paige Bueckers (NCAA Women’s Basketball Player, University of Connecticut)

Drew Brees (Super Bowl Champion & NFL Hall of Famer)

Draymond Green (Four-Time NBA Champion, Golden State Warriors)

Bryce Young (Quarterback, Carolina Panthers)

Lindsey Vonn (Olympic Gold Medalist, Alpine Ski Racing)

Mark Ingram II (Three-Time Pro Bowl Champion, On-Air Sports Personality)

Flau’jae Johnson (Rapper & NCAA College Basketball Player, Louisiana State University)

Colman Domingo (Actor, “Euphoria”)

GloRilla (Award-Winning Rapper)

Daisy Ridley (Award-Winning Actress, “Star Wars” series)

Allyson Felix (Olympic Gold Medalist, Track & Field)

Damar Hamlin (Safety, Buffalo Bills)

Candace Parker (Retired WNBA Player, NBA Analyst)

Brian Tyree Henry (Actor, “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire”)

Ryan Blaney (NASCAR driver, 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion)

Who will be in Attendance?

Here is the full list of attendees released by ESPN, so far.

Allen Iverson (11-Time NBA All-Star)

Nick Saban (Seven-Time College Football National Champion, Alabama Crimson Tide)

Venus Williams (Olympic Gold Medalist, Tennis)

Andy Reid (Three-Time Super Bowl Champion, Kansas City Chiefs)

Jayden Daniels (2024 Heisman Trophy Winner, Louisiana State University)

Chloe Kim (Olympic Gold Medalist, Snowboarding)

Livvy Dunne (NCAA Gymnast, Louisiana State University)

J.J. McCarthy (Quarterback, Minnesota Vikings)

Isiah Pacheco (2x Super Bowl Champion, Kansas City Chiefs)

Sugar Ray Leonard (Former Professional Boxer)

Cooper Flagg (NCAA Men’s Basketball Player, Duke University)

Lisa Leslie (Retired WNBA Player), Nyjah Huston (Skateboarder)

Jaylen Brown (NBA Champion, Boston Celtics)

Derrick White (NBA Champion, Boston Celtics)

CJ McCollum (NBA Player, New Orleans Pelicans)

John Owen Lowe (Actor, “Unstable”)

Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Professional Dancer, “Dancing With The Stars”)

Toni Breidinger (Motorsports Racing Driver)

Samm Levine (Actor, “Freaks and Geeks”)

Angel McCoughtry (Former WNBA Player)

Jacques Slade (Musician, YouTuber)

Arielle Chambers (ESPN Personality)

Danny Seraphine (Drummer)

The University of South Carolina Women’s Basketball Team

Louisiana State University Gymnastics Team

University of Oklahoma Softball Team

Who are this year’s special honorees?

NFL safety Steve Gleason will receive the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, University of South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley will receive the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, will receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

The Sports Humanitarian Awards will also feature honorees as part of this year’s show — including the recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award and the Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award.

For more info on the honorees and each specific award, click here.

About the ESPYs:

Information via ESPN:

“The ESPYS” help to raise awareness and funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research a the charity founded by ESPN and the late basketball coach Jim Valvano at the first ESPYS back in 1993.

ESPN has helped raise more than $200 million for the V Foundation over the past 30 years doing the show.

“The ESPYS” are co-produced by ESPN and Full Day Productions.