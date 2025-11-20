Where to Watch the 2025 Country Music Association Awards

The 59th Annual Country Music Association Awards are here and Lainey Wilson is back on hosting duties.

The CMA Awards are once again airing live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, with performances from Ella Langley, Megan Moroney, Tucker Wetmore, Zach Top, Kelsea Ballerini, Brandi Carlile, Kenny Chesney, Riley Green, Little Big Town, Patty Loveless and Keith Urban.

Here is how to watch the 2025 CMA Awards:

What time do the 2025 CMA Awards start?

The 2025 CMA Awards air live on Wednesday, Nov. 19. The broadcast begins at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Will the 2025 CMA Awards be streaming?

Yes. The 2025 Country Music Association Awards will be available to stream on Hulu, but not until the following day.

The live broadcast will be available on ABC, so it will only be available to stream live through any service that carries Live TV and the network.

Where are the 2025 CMA Awards?

The 2025 CMA Awards will once again air in Tennessee from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Who is hosting the 2025 CMA Awards?

Lainey Wilson is back to host the awards show. She made her hosting debut for the 2024 show and is pulling double duty this time as both host and performer.

“I grew up watching the CMA Awards like it was the Super Bowl, so to be hosting for a second year is a true honor,” Wilson said in a statement. “I’m humbled that CMA has trusted me with this role, and I can’t wait to love on this genre that has given me so much.”

Who are the CMA nominees?

The biggest nominees battling it out for the major Entertainer of the Year prize include: Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and Wilson. Other big nominees include Shaboozey, Ella Langley, Zach Top and more.