Michael Bay is back with a brand new action-thriller — and it’s his best-reviewed movie in years. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as a pair of bank-robbing brothers, “Ambulance” follows a heist that quickly goes off the rails when they hijack an ambulance only to find an on-duty paramedic (Eiza González) a heart-attack patient inside.

If you’re ready for a dose of Bayhem, here’s everything you need to know about where you can watch “Ambulance” and when to expect it on streaming — and bonus, a guide to all the Michael Bay movies streaming right now.

When Is “Ambulance” in Theaters?

“Ambulance” is in theaters nationwide on April 8.

The film was originally slated for February 18, 2022, before the studio pushed back the release date to April.

Now that the wait is finally over, you can find “Ambulance” showtimes and book tickets at a theater near you on the official website.

Is “Ambulance” Streaming Online?

Universal is debuting “Ambulance” exclusively in theaters, which means it’s not available on streaming … yet.

“Ambulance” is expected to start streaming on Peacock 45 days after its April 8 release date.

Universal announced its new theatrical model in December 2021. “We are excited to bring their amazing slate of blockbuster films and beloved franchises to Peacock as early as 45 days after their theatrical release,” Peacock President Kelly Campbell said at the time.

That “as early as” means we don’t know the exact confirmed streaming date until it’s announced, but with the 45-day window in mind, you can expect to possibly see “Ambulance” streaming near the end of May.

Will “Ambulance” Be on Netflix?

Michael Bay’s last movie, the Ryan Reynolds-led “6 Underground” debuted exclusively on Netflix so you might understandably expect his new movie to stream there as well. However, as a Universal Pictures release, “Ambulance” will go directly to the NBCUniversal-owned streaming service Peacock.

Which Michael Bay Movies Are Streaming Right Now?

If you’re looking to stream some Bayhem right now, you’ve got plenty of options on several streaming services so we’ve put together a handy clickable guide below.

