Hello, lovers! “Sex and the City’s” Carrie Bradshaw and her best friends (well, most of them) are returning for sequel series, “And Just Like That…” this month. If you’re still using a bedazzled flip phone like the Carrie of the first “SATC” movie — the one she threw in the sea — then you, too, likely want a little extra help figuring out how to watch “And Just Like That…” And even if your phone is the newest, Don’t worry, TheWrap’s got you covered.

Is “And Just Like That…” a “Sex and the City” spinoff?

The answer to this one is … pretty much, kind of, yes. Technically, though, you may want to refer to “And Just Like That…” as a “sequel series.” It features the same characters (mostly), but obviously takes place when the women of the show are in their fifties. “Sex and the City” mostly covered their thirties.

Who stars in the show?

Sex columnist and shoe afficionado Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) is once again at the center of the series. It also sees the return of Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt. Chris Noth is back as Mr. Big (aka John James Preston), Carrie’s husband (we hope), David Eigenberg is back as Miranda’s husband Steve Brady and Evan Handler returns as Charlotte’s husband Harry Goldenblatt. The late Willie Garson plays Carrie’s longtime best male friend Stanford, while Mario Cantone plays Charlotte’s male friend, and Stanford’s husband, Anthony. Newcomers to the franchise include “Grey’s Anatomy” alum Sara Ramírez, who is playing Che Diaz, described as a “a nonbinary, queer stand-up comedian who hosts a podcast on which Carrie Bradshaw is regularly featured.” Sarita Choudhury is playing Seema Patel, a real estate broker. Nicole Ari Parker is playing Lisa Todd Wexley, a “Park Avenue mother of three and documentarian,” HBO said in a release. Finally, newcomer Karen Pittman is playing Dr. Nya Wallace, described as a “brilliant, challenging Columbia Law professor.”

“And Just Like That…” (HBO Max)

Is “And Just Like That…” streaming?

“And Just Like That…” premieres Dec. 9 on HBO Max — that’s right, the streaming platform. The show will span 10 episodes, but unlike its predecessor, which aired on HBO, this one is just heading to streaming. The first two episodes drop on Thursday, Dec. 9 on HBO Max. You can catch additional episodes each week on subsequent Thursdays.

Will “And Just Like That…” be on TV?

Yes, but just one time. This is a streaming show for HBO Max, but HBO will air the first two episodes (and only the first two episodes) on Dec. 19 from 8:30-9:30 p.m.

“And Just Like That…” (HBO Max)

Is Kim Cattrall’s Samantha Jones going to appear in “And Just Like That…”

No, Kim Cattrall previously said she was done playing Samantha. In a 2019 interview with the U.K.’s Guardian newspaper, she explained that after the second movie, she’d finally “had enough” of playing the sex positive public relations maven and was ready to move on. “I went past the finish line playing Samantha Jones because I loved ‘Sex and the City.’ It was a blessing in so many ways but after the second movie I’d had enough,” she said at the time.

How are they writing out Samantha Jones?

For exact details on how Samantha Jones’ (Cattrall) absence is explained, you’ll have to wait for the show to drop. There are some rumors out there on the web, though. But, read at your own risk. We have no idea if its true or not (as of press time), but wouldn’t it be better to just wait for the show to tackle that one?

Are Carrie and Big still together?

Again, this question is best answered by watching “And Just Like That…” when it premieres on HBO Max. From the photo below and recent trailer it sure seems like, it. Still, some fans were left wondering if Carrie and Mr. Big stay together when photographers captured moments from the show’s outdoor shoots that hinted at possible trouble for the couple (who haven’t always had the easiest relationship).

“And Just Like That…” (HBO Max)

Is Natasha coming back?

Yes, Mr. Big’s wife before Carrie — Natasha, played by Bridget Moynahan — was pictured filming scenes from the show. She also cropped up in one of the early sneak peek teasers for “And Just Like That…” which dropped in mid-November.

Watch the full official trailer for “And Just Like That” below: