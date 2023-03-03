“Attack on Titan” Season 4, Part 3 has officially dropped on Crunchyroll and Hulu, which is now settling the nerves of North American fans who were subjected to a little bit of a delay.

Nevertheless, “AOT” lovers have been waiting a long time to see the next chapter of Eren Yeager’s takeover as the Founding Titan.

For those who aren’t familiar with the contact of “AOT’s” finale season, Eren Yeager and his Survey Corps group have come to the realization that their beloved home of Paradis Island was merely just an entrapment for the people of Eldia, who possess the power to turn into human-eating Titans. After learning the history of how Elidans were victimized by the Marleyans, Eren becomes the leader of Eldians’ fight for justice. The second part of the final season ends with Eren and his massive army of colossal titans marching their way to crush all life in the world.

“Attack on Titan” Season 4 Part 4 dropped on Crunchyroll and Hulu on March 3, and the four-part of the finale is set to premiere in the fall. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch.

When Does “Attack on Titan” Season 4 Part 3 Come Out?

“Attack on Titan” Season 4 Part 3 dropped on Crunchyroll and Hulu on March 3.

Where Is “Attack on Titan” Season 4 Part 3 Streaming?

“Attack on Titan” Season 4 Part 3 is streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

What Is “Attack on Titan” Season 4 Part 3 About?

The official synopsis for Season 4 Part 3 reads: “The fate of the world hangs in the balance as Eren unleashes the ultimate power of the Titans. With a burning determination to eliminate all who threaten Eldia, he leads an unstoppable army of Colossal Titans towards Marley. Now a motley crew of his former comrades and enemies scramble to halt his deadly mission, the only question is, can they stop him?”

Who Is in the “Attack on Titan” Season 4 Part 3 Cast?

The Japanese voice cast includes Yuki Kaji, who plays Eren Jaeger; Yui Ishikawa, who plays Mikasa Ackermann; Marina Inoue, who plays Armin Arlelt; Hiro Shimono, who plays Conny Springer; Shiori Mikami, who plays History Reiss; Kisho Taniyama, who plays Jean Kirschtein; Yu Shimamura, who plays Annie Leonhart; Yoshimasa Hosoya, who plays Reiner Braun; Romi Park, who plays Hange Zoë; Hiroshi Kamiya, who plays Captain Levi; Takehito Koyasu, who plays Zeke Jaeger; Natsuki Hanae, who plays Falco Grace; Ayane Sakura, who plays Gabi Braun and Manami Numakura, who plays Pieck Finger.

So far, there’s no word on who has been cast as the voice actors for the English dub version of “Attack on Titan” Season 4 Part 3, though the main cast will likely return. In previous seasons, the English voice cast included Bryce Papenbrook, who plays, Eren Yeager; Trina Nishimura, who plays Mikasa Ackerman and Josh Grelle, who plays Armin Arlert.

Watch the Trailer for “Attack on Titan” Season 4 Part 3.

When Will the Dubbed Version of “Attack on Titan” Season 4 Part 3 Come Out?

There are currently no official air dates for the English or other language dubbed versions of “Attack on Titan” Season 4 Part 3.

When Will “Attack on Titan” Season 4 Part 4 Come Out?

“Attack on Titan” Season 4 Part 4, which will serve as the second half of the “Attack on Titan” finale will launch this fall.

Who Created “Attack on Titan”?

“Attack on Titan” is based on the award-winning manga, which carries the same name, and was written and illustrated by its created Hajime Isayama.