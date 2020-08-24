Here we are again, deep in a presidential election cycle watching each major political party hold their conventions. The Democrats had their fun last week. This week, the Republicans are up to bat, with the four-day Republican National Convention. And CNN will have plenty of coverage for you to consume if that network is your cup of tea for these things.

The RNC will run for four days from Monday, Aug. 24 through Thursday, Aug. 27, with two scheduled hours of virtual festivities each evening starting at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. While the event is still based in Charlotte, most of the speakers at the RNC will be piped in remotely, as was the case with the Democrats last week.

Donald Trump, for example, will be delivering his big speech on Thursday from the White House. Trump is also expected to show up for the fun each of the four nights, though we’re not sure at this time if those appearances will be cameos, as was the case for Joe Biden last week, or if Trump will actually deliver four speeches this week.

Also Read: How to Watch MSNBC's Coverage of the Republican National Convention Live Online

Beyond Trump himself, there’s a pretty lengthy stream of speakers scheduled for Monday. They are: Amy Johnson Ford, Rep. Jim Jordan, Nikki Haley, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones, Andrew Pollack, Sen. Tim Scott, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, Rep. Matt Gaetz, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Natalie Harp, Charlie Kirk, Kim Klacik, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, Sean Parnell, Donald Trump Jr and Tanya Weinreis.

As for CNN, the cable network is planning six hours of dedicated coverage of the RNC each night. CNN’s coverage each day will begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, an hour before the start time for the big show. The first four hours will be hosted by Jake Tapper, Anderson Cooper, Wolf Blitzer, Dana Bash and John King, with Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon popping in at midnight ET. A whole host of CNN contributors will also chime in, naturally, and you’ll be able to watch the speeches here as well.

In order to watch CNN’s coverage of the Republican National Convention, you’ll have to jump through the standard hoops. That is to say, you’ll either need to find the channel on cable, or use a valid TV provider login to stream it on CNNgo on CNN.com or via the CNNgo app, which is available on mobile devices and TV streaming boxes.

Also Read: How to Watch Fox News' Coverage of the Republican National Convention Live Online

But if all you’re interested in is the speeches and don’t care so much about the additional political commentary, you can stream just the Republican National Convention for free on a bunch of different social platforms, including: Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Twitch, and Amazon Prime.