How to Watch ‘Cocaine Bear': Is the Wild Action Comedy Streaming?

“Cocaine Bear,” in which a wild bear accidentally ingests a ton of blow and goes on a crazed rampage, hit theaters on Feb. 24. Is it the over-the-top horror comedy the trailer promised or does it — like a certain stash of cocaine — completely miss its target?

It opened to mostly positive reviews and a 74% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes with TheWrap’s Alonso Duralde calling it “a briliant binge of comedy horror.”

Here’s what you need to know about the movie, which is directed by Elizabeth Banks and stars Keri Russell, Ray Liotta and O’Shea Jackson Jr.

When Was “Cocaine Bear” Released in Theaters?

It was released on Friday, Feb. 24 by Universal Pictures.

When Will “Cocaine Bear” Be on Streaming?

Like other Universal, DreamWorks, Illumination, and Focus Films, it will stream exclusively on Peacock within four months of its theatrical debut. It will stay on Peacock for four months, then move to Prime Video, before returning to Peacock for another four months.

What Is “Cocaine Bear” About?

Set it in 1985, the action begins when a drug runner’s plane crashes in a Georgia forest with a fortune worth of cocaine on board. A 500-pound black bear comes across it and — to the detriment of every human in the vicinity — eats a whole kilo. Now the super-cranked bear is on the loose and nearby campers, drug dealers and law enforcement scramble to survive.

Is “Cocaine Bear” Based on a True Story?

Yes, a bear really ingested and overdosed on cocaine in 1985, but here’s how the movie differs from the true story.

Who Is in the “Cocaine Bear” Cast?

The movie stars Keri Russell, Margo Martindale, Ray Liotta, Alden Ehrenreich, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Kristofer Hivju, Kahyun Kim, Christian Convery, Brooklynn Prince and newcomer Scott Seiss.

What is “Cocaine Bear” rated?

It’s rated R for “bloody violence and gore, drug content and language throughout.”

Watch the Trailer