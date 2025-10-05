How to Watch ‘A Grammy Salute to Cyndi Lauper: Live From the Hollywood Bowl’

If you missed Cyndi Lauper on her farewell tour, worry not. You can still see one of the show this weekend, and it had a ton of special guests.

“A Grammy Salute to Cyndi Lauper: Live From the Hollywood Bowl” premieres on Sunday. The special marks the second salute from the Grammys this year, as the organization paid tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire last month to celebrate the 21st night of September.

Filmed over two nights at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, this show celebrates the beloved music of Lauper as she concludes her international, year-long Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour.

Here are all the details.

When does it air?

The special will air on Sunday, Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

What channel is it on?

You’ll be able to watch the show live on CBS.

Is it streaming?

It is indeed, but only for some. Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers will have access to stream it via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.

Who else is performing?

Joni Mitchell, Cher, Angelique Kidjo, John Legend, SZA, Mickey Guyton, Trombone Shorty and Jake Wesley Rogers, with a video tribute from Brandi Carlile

Watch a preview