Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Bad Company Among 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees

Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, the White Stripes, and Bad Company lead the list of 2025 inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The list also includes Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker and Soundgarden. Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon will each receive the Musical Influence award.

In addition to those accolades, Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins and Carol Kaye will receive the Musical Excellence Award and producer and Warner Records president Lenny Waronker is this year’s Ahmet Ertegun Award recipient.

The induction will take place on November 8 at the Peacock Theater and will also stream on Disney+.Ticket sales information has not yet been announced.

“Each of these inductees created their own sound and attitude that had a profound impact on culture and helped to change the course of Rock & Roll forever. Their music gave a voice to generations and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps.” said John Sykes Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, in a statement.

This year’s nominees list also included the Black Crowes, Mariah Carey, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis, and Phish.

Artists and bands become eligible to be nominated 25 years after their first record or release. Outkast, Cocker, Bad Company, and Checker are being inducted in their first year of nomination. Lauper and the White Stripes were nominated in 2023, Soundgarden was nominated in 2020 and 2023, and Oasis and Carey were both nominated in 2024.