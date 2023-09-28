The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced a new streaming and broadcast home on Disney+ and ABC Thursday. HBO previously housed the induction ceremony.

The 2023 Induction ceremony will be broadcast live coast to coast on Disney+ from Brooklyn, New York, on Friday, November 3 (8:00 p.m. EDT/7:00 p.m. CDT/6:00 p.m. MDT/5:00 p.m. PDT). It will also be available to stream following the ceremony. ABC will air a special featuring performance highlights and standout moments on New Year’s Day 2024 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST).

“This historic live stream on Disney+ and special on ABC is a testament to the diverse sounds and enduring power of rock and roll,” said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “Over the last three decades, the annual live Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction has become music’s highest honor, celebrating the artists who’ve defined generations and changed music forever.”

The lineup includes performances and collaborations by Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Chaka Khan, and Willie Nelson as well as special guests Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, Elton John, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, St. Vincent, New Edition, and many more. These performers will celebrate the legacy and influence of the class of 2023, who represent the diversity and vitality that define and illuminate the meaning of rock-and-roll.

“The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony has been the home to some of the most memorable moments in music history and celebrates the immeasurable impact these artists have had on the industry and culture,” added Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. “We are so excited to offer audiences a front-row seat when they tune in on Disney+ and ABC.”

This year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place Nov. 3, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. The ceremony will honor this year’s inductees — announced in May — Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners, along with DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray for Musical Influence, and Chaka Khan, Al Kooper, Bernie Taupin for Musical Excellence, as well as Don Cornelius for the Ahmet Ertegun Award. This year’s ceremony is sponsored by City National Bank.