How to Watch ‘Dashing Through the Snow’: Where Is the Christmas Film Streaming?

Some might say they don’t want a lot for Christmas, but who’s going to turn down a Christmas movie starring rapper-actor Chris “Ludacris” Bridges and comedian Lil Rel Howery?

Directed by Tim Story, and produced by Will Packer’s Will Packer Productions, comes the comedic fantasy film “Dashing Through the Snow,” which carries the title of the classic Christmas jingle “Dashing Through the Snow (Jingle Bells).”

In the lighthearted tale, Bridges stars as Eddie Garrick, a social worker who no longer believes in the magic of Christmas due to a traumatic childhood experience. But, with the help of his Christmas-loving daughter Charlotte (Madison Skye Validum) and good ol’ Saint Nick — who just goes by Nick (Lil Rel Howery) — the group is on a mission to restore Eddie’s faith in Christmas while evading wicked politician Conrad Harf (Oscar Nuñez).

The film lands exclusively on Disney+, and here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it.

When does “Dashing Through the Snow” come out?

“Dashing Through the Snow” comes out on Nov. 17 on Disney’s streaming platform Disney+.

Is “Dashing Through the Snow” streaming or in theaters?

“Dashing Through the Snow” will not have theatrical release. The film will land exclusively on Disney+.

What is “Dashing Through the Snow” about?

Here is Disney+’ official synopsis for “Dashing Through the Snow”:

Eddie Garrick (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges) is a good-hearted man who has turned his back on Christmas due to a traumatic childhood experience. At the request of his wife Allison Garrick (Teyonah Parris), from whom he is separated, Eddie takes his 9-year-old daughter Charlotte (Madison Skye Validum) out with him on Christmas Eve, where they meet a mysterious man in a red suit named Nick (Lil Rel Howery). Eddie, who is a social worker, thinks the man is delusional and needs professional help, but when he evokes the wrath of a local politician (Oscar Nuñez), he and his daughter are taken on a magical adventure that just might restore his faith in Christmas.

Who is in the “Dashing Through the Snow” cast?

The cast of “Dashing Through the Snow” includes Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, who plays Eddie Garrick; Lil Rel Howery, who plays Santa “Nick” Claus; Madison Skye Validum, who plays Charlotte Garrick; Teyonah Parris, who plays Allison Garrick and Oscar Nuñez, who plays Conrad Harf.

Who directed “Dashing Through the Snow”?

“Dashing Through the Snow” was directed by Tim Story (“The Blackening”), and was produced by Will Packer’s Will Packer Productions and Smart Entertainment.

Watch the trailer