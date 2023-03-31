Who needs heroes when you have thieves?

That’s the tagline for Paramount Pictures’ “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” a big-screen adventure based upon the role-playing tabletop board game popularized in the ’70s and ’80s. The Netflix hit “Stranger Things” introduced a whole new generation to “Dungeons & Dragons.”

“Honor Among Thieves” is not the first “Dungeons & Dragons” feature film adaptation. The first, aptly titled “Dungeons & Dragons,” was released by New Line in 2000 followed by two direct-to-DVD sequels.

“Honor Among Thieves” has a far bigger budget and star-studded cast than its predecessors. Find out how you can watch this action-packed adventure.

When Does “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” Come Out?

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” premiered at the SXSW Festival and opens wide on March 31, 2023.

Is “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” In Theaters or Streaming?

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is only playing in theaters, so right now the only way to see it is to go to a movie theater. Find tickets here.

As a Paramount Pictures film, it will eventually be streaming on Paramount+ after its theatrical window. Look for it there sometime in the next few months.

What Is “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” About?

A charming thief (Chris Pine) and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people.

Who Is in the “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” Cast?

The ensemble cast includes:

Chris Pine as Edgin Darvis, a human bard

Michelle Rodriguez plays Holga Kilgore, a human barbarian from the Uthgardt Elk Tribe

Rege-Jean Page plays Xenk Yendar, a human paladin

Justice Smith plays Simon Aumar, a half-elf sorcerer

Sophia Lillis plays Doric, a tiefling druid

Hugh Grant plays Forge Fitzwilliam, a human thief

Chloe Coleman plays Kira Davis, Edgin’s daughter

Daisy Head as Sofina, a human Red Wizard of Thay

What is “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” Rated?

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is rated PG-13 for some language and fantasy/action violence.

What Do the “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” Reviews Say?

In her review for TheWrap, Lex Briscuso calls “Honor Among Thieves” a “tried and true fantasy-action odyssey that is as approachable to folks who know next to nothing about the game as it is gratifying for fans.

There are “non-stop laughs” and “cheer-worthy action sequences,” she writes. Most surprising of all, is the wonderful on-screen bond between Pine and Rodriguez.

The film is Certified Fresh with an 89% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Watch the “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” Trailer