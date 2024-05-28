After the explosive revelations in “Quiet on Set,” Investigation Discovery is back with another docuseries about early 2000s icons. This time, it’s Nick and Aaron Carter.

Nick Carter is, of course, a founding member of the Backstreet Boys, one of the biggest boy bands of the era. His brother Aaron was a teen popstar himself, who died in 2022 after an accidental drowning. The two had a widely publicized rift as they got older, with each facing individual struggles as well.

Here’s everything you need to know about the docuseries that digs in on the brothers.

When does the Nick and Aaron Carter documentary come out?

“Fallen Idols” released its first two episodes on Sunday, May 27, 2024. The remaining two parts will be available to stream beginning at 9 p.m. ET on Monday, May 28.

Is “Fallen Idols” streaming?

It is indeed, and in multiple places. You can watch it with a subscription to Discovery+, Max or Philo. You can also watch it on TV over on ID.

What is “Fallen Idols” about?

The four-part docuseries — created by the same company that made “Quiet on Set” — goes deep into the lives and careers of Nick and Aaron Carter.

According to the official logline: “From their outsized fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s to their headline-making struggles in recent years, the docuseries pulls back the curtain on the fraught dynamic of the Carter family and the dark side of such an abrupt rise to fame. At its core, ‘Fallen Idols’ explores the accusations of sexual assault against Nick Carter by three women, while also diving into his brother, Aaron Carter’s, struggles with mental health and substance abuse – and the rift that occurred after Aaron decided to support his brother’s accusers.”

Who appears in “Fallen Idols?”

The docuseries features interviews with Melissa Schuman, Ashley Repp, and Shay Ruth, who all made allegations against Nick Carter and detail the response to doing so.

The docuseries also features a member of the Carter family and close family friends, including Nick Carter’s ex-girlfriend Kaya Jones and Aaron Carter’s former fiancée Melanie Martin.

