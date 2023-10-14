Aaron Carter’s twin sister Angel Carter is inviting the late singer’s fans to visit his “final resting place” at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills.

Angel shared a photo of Aaron’s headstone, which bears his portrait, on Instagram. She wrote, “Aaron’s portrait was placed this morning at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills. He adored his fans, and I know how much this would mean to him now having a final resting place where we could all celebrate his life.”

Angel continued, “I invite you to visit, share your memories, and never forget who Aaron was deep down. 🤍🕊️”

Aaron unexpectedly died in November 2022. Autopsy results later confirmed the 34-year-old death was accidental, the result of drowning in his bathtub after taking alprazolam, a generic form of Xanax, and inhaling air-conditioner refrigerant, also known as Freon or difluoroethane.

The singer’s older brother Nick remembered Aaron on Instagram after his death. He wrote: “My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth.”

The months preceding Aaron’s death were difficult. He and his former fiancée Melanie Martin lost custody of his son, Prince, in September 2022. Martin said in the ABC News documentary “Aaron Carter: The Little Prince of Pop” that losing custody was the singer’s breaking point.

“At the end of ’22, his mental health was not all there,” she said. “Aaron and I did lose custody of Prince. I think that the real downfall was him losing custody and not knowing what was going to happen.” Martin regained custody of Prince in December 2022.

In October 2022 Aaron shot the pilot for the sitcom “Group,” a show about mental health. In footage from the show’s set that opened up the trailer for the documentary, Aaron said, “I feel like the weight of the world is on my shoulders. I’ve seen a lot. I’ve been through a lot. But mostly I’m judged without ever having a chance to share my side of the story and, trust me, there’s always two sides of every story.”

After Aaron’s death, Deadline reported that the writer and director of “Group” that the singer’s team gave the show permission to move forward and complete the project. Brian Farmer said, ““I was heartbroken to hear the shocking news about Aaron on Saturday. Aaron was so excited about the show and helping raise awareness for mental health, a topic he was very passionate about. He said being a part of the show gave him something positive to work toward, and I’ll forever cherish that.”

He added, “He was such a kind soul and a pleasure to work with, and he will be dearly missed by everyone who was a part of ‘Group’ and countless others. My heart goes out to his family and friends.”