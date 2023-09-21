The July death of actor Angus Cloud has been ruled an accidental overdose.

The “Euphoria” actor had taken a lethal combination of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, according to the Alameda County Coroner, which shared its report with multiple media outlets on Thursday.

The 25-year-old had been despondent after the death of his father. He was found dead at his family home in Oakland, California on July 31.

His mother Lisa told first responders that Cloud did not have a pulse and that his condition was due to “a possible overdose.” She later clarified that Angus “did not die by suicide,” as had been widely reported.

“Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case,” Lisa Cloud wrote on her Facebbook page in August.

She described her son’s last day as a “joyful one,” adding, “He did not intend to end his life. When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning.”

Cloud played Fezco on the HBO series “Euphoria.” The series star Zendaya shared a warm tribute to him on Instagram, in which she thanked him for “for all the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us.”

“Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor),” she wrote at the time.

“I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh. (I’m smiling now just thinking of it.),” she continued.

“I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love… ‘They could light up any room they entered.’ But boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment,” the actress stated.

Following his death, Max added a title card that reads, “In memory of Angus Cloud, 1998-2023,” to the first episode of Season 1 and Season 2 of the HBO drama.