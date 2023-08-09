Tribute to Angus Cloud Added to Some Episodes of ‘Euphoria’

A tribute to actor Angus Cloud has been added to two episodes of “Euphoria” following his death July 31 at age 25.

If you watch the show on Max, a title card that reads, “In memory of Angus Cloud, 1998-2023,” displays at the start of the first episode of Season 1 and Season 2 of the HBO drama.

Cloud, who played Fezco on the popular HBO series, died on July 31. His cause of death has not been determined, but on Saturday, his mother wrote on Facebook that “He did not intend to end his life.”

“When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning,” she said.

Cloud’s castmates were devastated by the news. Zendaya wrote on Instagram, “Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it) I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…“they could light up any room they entered” but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.”

HBO praised Cloud’s work on “Euphoria” in a statement after his death: “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”