Former “NYPD Blue” child star Austin Majors’ cause of death has been revealed. The 27-year-old actor died from a fentanyl overdose.

The autopsy results, released Tuesday by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office, attribute Majors’ death to fentanyl toxicity in an accidental manner. Majors died in a homeless shelter in February

The young actor began his career on the ABC drama series, starring in 48 episodes with David Caruso and Dennis Franz. His character, Theo Sipowicz, was the son of Franz’s character Andy Sipowicz.

“[Austin] was a loving, artistic, brilliant, and kind human being. Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career,” his family said in a statement to TMZ at the time of Majors’ daeth. “He was an active Eagle Scout and graduated Salutatorian in High School. He went on to graduate from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts with a passion of directing and music producing.”

“Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever,” the family added.

His sister Kali Raglin, who said “her fondest memories with Austin were growing up on set with him, volunteering at events with ‘Kids With a Cause,’ and backpacking together,” released her own statement on Instagram in February.

“My big brother, Austin, is gone. He died last night,” she wrote. “It’s so surreal to me still. He was only 27 with so much life left to live. I’ve told some of you already but if you’re interested in his services please reach out.”Majors had been staying at a homeless housing facility in Los Angeles in February at the time of his death. His place of death was marked “residence.”

TMZ first reported the news of his cause of death.