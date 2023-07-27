Sinéad O’Connor’s Death Not Treated as ‘Suspicious’ by London Police

The death of Sinéad O’Connor, the beloved Irish singer best known for the song “Nothing Compares 2 U” and for ripping a photo of Pope John Paul II on “Saturday Night Live,” is not being treated as suspicious, U.K. authorities said Thursday.

O’Connor was found unresponsive in a London home Wednesday.

“Police were called at 11:18hrs on Wednesday, 26 July to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address in the SE24 area,” a statement from the London Metropolitan Police said. “Officers attended. A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been notified. The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” O’Connor’s family said in a statement released Wednesday. “Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.” The cause of death was not included.

Last year, Shane O’Connor, Sinéad’s 17-year-old son, died by suicide. Shortly after Shane’s passing, Sinéad threatened to take her own life in a since-deleted tweet. She was later hospitalized following the incident.

On July 17, O’Connor wrote about his passing in what appears to be her last social media post. “Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally,” she wrote.

O’Connor’s first studio album, “The Lion and the Cobra,” was released in 1987 and charted internationally. That was then followed by her second studio album, 1990’s “I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got,” which became her biggest success and sold over seven million copies worldwide.

The musician wasn’t afraid of controversy. In 1990, Frank Sinatra threatened to “kick her in the ass” after O’Connor said she would not go on if the U.S. national anthem was played before one of her concerts. Two years later, she ripped a photo of the Pope during a live taping of “SNL” to protest child abuse in the Catholic Church.

O’Connor is the subject of Kathryn Ferguson’s “Nothing Compares,” a 2022 Showtime documentary that follows the singer’s rise to fame as well as her exile from mainstream pop.