Sinéad O’Connor has been admitted to a hospital following a series of distressing tweets in which the singer threatened to take her own life, days after the death of her son Shane.

In a since-deleted tweet, the 55-year-old singer wrote: “I’ve decided to follow my son. There is no point living without him. Everything I touch, I ruin. I only stayed for him. And now he’s gone. I’ve destroyed my family. My kids don’t want to know me. I am a shit person. And you all only think I’m nice because I can sing. I’m not.”

Shane Lunny, O’Connor’s son with Donal Lunny, died on Jan. 7. The 17-year-old had gone missing from a Dublin hospital after he was reportedly placed on suicide watch.

When his death was confirmed, she accused Tusla, Ireland’s Child and Family Agency and Tallaght Hospital of “refusing to take any responsibility,” but has since walked back her remarks.

“… Tusla did their best. We all did: and I am deeply sorry to have blamed anyone,” she wrote on Jan. 10.

Shane’s funeral, O’Connor noted earlier in the week, was scheduled to take place Thursday, with only herself and Lunny in attendance per her son’s wishes.

According to Irish Central, the mother of four was taken to a hospital about half an hour after posting the thread.

“I’m sorry,” she said. “I shouldn’t have said that. I am with cops now on way to hospital. I’m sorry I upset everyone. I am lost without my kid and I hate myself. Hospital will help a while. But I’m going to find Shane. This is just a delay.”

In a follow-up Friday, she apologized for upsetting Tusla and “just about every other human being on earth also,” writing, “I am ruined without my son.”

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255) is a free, 24/7 confidential service that can provide people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, or those around them, with support, information and local resources.