Russell Crowe, the full-time actor and part-time musician, is also, it turns out, an elegant eulogist.

The New Zealander and Best Actor Oscar winner for “Gladiator” –who’s perhaps also fairly known for a bit of a hot temper at times but also a certain gravitas — let loose the pen on Wednesday to tweet a vivid, moving, and altogether brief thread about a chance encounter with the late Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor.

Her death at age 56 was announced Wednesday.

You can read Crowe’s evocative words in the X embed directly below, though we’ve cut/pasted it as well for preservation purposes:

“Last year, working in Ireland, having a pint in the cold outside a Dalkey pub with some new friends, a woman with purpose strode past us. Puffy parker zipped to the nape and her bowed head covered in a scarf. One of my new friends muttered an exclamation, jumped up, and pursued the woman. Thirty metres down the road, the friend and the woman embraced and he waived me over. There under streetlights with mist on my breath, I met Sinéad. She looked in my eyes, and uttered with disarming softness, ‘Oh, it’s you, Russell.’ She came with us back to the table and sat in the cold and ordered a hot tea. In a conversation without fences, we roamed through the recent Dublin heatwave, local politics, American politics, the ongoing fight for indigenous recognition in many places, but particularly in Australia, her warm memory of New Zealand, faith, music, movies and her brother, the writer. I had the opportunity to tell her she was a hero of mine. When her second cup was taking on the night air, she rose, embraced us all and strode away into the fog-dimmed streetlights. We sat there the four of us and variously expressed the same thing. What an amazing woman. Peace be with your courageous heart, Sinéad.”