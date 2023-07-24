Julian Sands’ cause of death has been deemed “undetermined” following a coroner’s investigation, TheWrap has confirmed.

Sands, whose body was found by hikers on June 24, first went missing on Jan. 13 after failing to return from a hike. A public information officer out of San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Coroner Department confirmed the department’s findings to TheWrap on Monday.

“On July 21, 2023, the cause of death for Julian Sands was deemed ‘Undetermined,’” the officer said in a statement to TheWrap. “The cause is ‘Undetermined’ due to the condition of the body and because no other factors were discovered during the coroner’s investigation, this is common when dealing with cases of this type. This is the final determination.”

Hikers found Sands’ remains on June 24. His body was then transported by authorities to San Bernardino County to be identified. The British actor’s family reported that he went missing on Jan. 13 after hiking in the Baldy Bowl Trail area, which is located in the San Gabriel Mountains.

The San Bernardino Sherrif’s Department completed its identification process on June 27.

“The identification process for the body located on Mt. Baldy on June 24, 2023, has been completed and was positively identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands of North Hollywood,” the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department shared in a statement. “The manner of death is still under investigation, pending further test results. We would like to extend our gratitude to all the volunteers that worked tirelessly to locate Mr. Sands.”

Sands, who is best known for his roles in movies like “A Room With a View” and “Warlock,” is survived by his second wife, writer Evgenia Citkowitz, and this three children, Henry, Natalya and Imogen.