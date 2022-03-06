Each year before the Oscars, many of the nominees – along with independent filmmakers whose work is often overlooked by the Academy – gather together under a large white tent in a Santa Monica parking lot for the Film Independent Spirit Awards. For nearly 40 years, the ceremony has honored films and (more recently) television series that embody the independent spirit through a combination of financing, creativity and subject matter. Foregoing the formal tone and attire of other awards shows, the Spirit Awards are often attended in jeans and hosted by edgier comedians.

Married couple Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally are set to host the 2022 ceremony, which is returning to an in-person format after last year’s virtual format. Awards frontrunners like “The Lost Daughter,” “CODA” and “Drive My Car” are up for prizes, as are smaller films like “Zola,” “Test Pattern” and “Blue Bayou.” For the second year, there will also be awards in five television categories.

If you’re planning on checking out the ceremony, here’s everything you need to know about when it starts, where it’s streaming, and how you can tune in.

When do the Film Independent Spirit Awards take place?

The 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards will take place on Sunday, March 6 at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the Film Independent Spirit Awards?

The ceremony will air exclusively on IFC and AMC+. IFC subscribers can watch the live broadcast on TV, while AMC+ subscribers can stream the awards on amcplus.com. AMC+ offers a seven-day free trial, after which subscription plans start at $6.99 per month.

If you’d like to watch on a big screen, AMC Theaters will be playing the awards at selected locations. Click here for more information.

Canadian viewers can watch the ceremony by visiting hollywoodsuite.ca.

Who are the nominees this year?

A24 racked up the most nominations (13) this year, with films “C’mon C’mon,” “Red Rocket” and “Zola.” IFC’s “The Novice” picked up six nods, while Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter” is up for four awards.

On the television side, “Reservation Dogs,” “We Are Lady Parts,” “Squid Game,” “The White Lotus” and “The Underground Railroad” are among the series which received recognition.

For the full list of nominees, click here.