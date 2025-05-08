How to Watch ‘Forever’: Where Is Mara Brock Akil’s Buzzy New Romance Series Streaming?

The new show, which centers on the love story of two Black teens, was adapted from Judy Blume’s novel of the same name

Mara Brock Akil’s TV adaptation of Judy Blume’s beloved teen romance novel “Forever” has finally arrived, and we’re here to give the deets on how to tune in.

Akil’s “Forever,” which tells the first love story of two Black teens, Justin and Keisha, marks the “Girlfriends” creator and mega-producer’s debut at Netflix after establishing her Story27 production banner with the streamer and signing a multi-year agreement to write and produce scripted content and other creative projects for Netflix.

The eight-episode series hits the streamer on Thursday. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch.

When does “Forever” come out?

“Forever” premieres on Thursday, May 8.

Where is “Forever” streaming?

“Forever” is streaming exclusively on Netflix.

What is “Forever” about?

Here’s Netflix’s official synopsis for the series: “Set in 2018 Los Angeles, ‘Forever’ follows breakout stars Lovie Simone as Keisha Clark and Michael Cooper Jr. as Justin Edwards as they navigate the complexities of their first relationship — from falling for each other to learning from their mistakes. Their journey reflects the joy, emotion, and growth that come with young love and with growing up.”

Who’s in the “Forever” cast?

The “Forever” cast includes Lovie Simon, Michael Cooper Jr., Karen Pittman, Wood Harris, Xosha Roquemore, Marvin Lawrence Winans III, Barry Shabaka and more.

Watch the trailer

