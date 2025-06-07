How to Watch George Clooney’s ‘Good Night, and Good Luck’ Live on CNN

If you’ve been wanting to see George Clooney take the stage in “Good Night, and Good Luck,” but can’t get yourself out to New York, good news! The show is coming to you.

Not literally, it’s not on tour. But it is being broadcast live for those that want to see it. The new play by George Clooney and Grant Heslov has shattered box office records and is nominated for five Tony Awards, which will take place Sunday, June 8. But before that happens, “Good Night, and Good Luck” will make history and air its penultimate performance at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre.

Here’s what you need to know.

When is it?

The show will broadcast on Saturday, June 7 at 7 p.m. ET.

Is it live?

Yes. The show will be taking place in real time. As Clooney said in a statement: “No net. Buckle up everyone.”

Is it streaming?

Yes, it is. You’ll be able to see “Good Night, and Good Luck” live across CNN, CNN International and streaming on CNN.com.

What is “Good Night and Good Luck” about?

George Clooney makes his Broadway debut as Edward R. Murrow, showcasing his legendary, history-altering, on-air showdown with Senator Joseph McCarthy. As McCarthyism casts a shadow over America, Murrow and his news team choose to confront the growing tide of paranoia and propaganda, even if it means turning the federal government and a worried nation against them.