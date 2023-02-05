The 2023 Grammys mark the 65th anniversary of music’s biggest night. The ceremony will present a whopping 91 categories this year from Album of the Year to the different genres of music to songs written for movies and more, and we’ve got all the details on how to watch the Grammys — including where to stream the full ceremony live.

Five new categories this year include Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical), Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games and Other Interactive Media, Best Spoken Word Poetry Album, Best Alternative Music Performance and Best Americana Performance. A new Special Merit Award will be recognize the Best Song for Social Change, determined by a Blue Check Committee and ratified by the Recording Academy Board of Trustees.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 65th Grammy Awards, including how to watch them, who is performing, who is nominated and more:

What Time Do the Grammys Start?

The ceremony will air live on Sunday Feb. 5 starting at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

How Long Is the Show?

Buckle up. The 2023 Grammys are scheduled to run until 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT.

What Channel Are They On?

You can watch the telecast live on CBS.

Are the Grammys Streaming?

Yes! If you’ve cut the cord, the Grammys will be streaming live on Paramount+. Plans start at $9.99 a month, but there is also a seven-day free trial.

You can also stream the Grammys if you subscribe to YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T and Fubo TV.

If you have cable, you can also watch the Grammys on CBS.com or through the CBS app.

Who Is Hosting the Grammys?

Trevor Noah returns to host for the third time in a row, guiding the ceremony when masks were still required in 2021 in the outdoor presentation limited to celebrity seats. Yes, that’s when Taylor Swift won Album of the Year for “folklore” and she wore that beautiful floral dress.

Who Is Performing at the Grammys 2023?

Performers announced so far include Bad Bunny, Brandi Carlile, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Mary J Blige, Harry Styles, Sam Smith, Kim Petras, Luke Combs. Jay-Z will perform the nominated song “God Did” that also includes its featured guests artists Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy. Questlove also has curated a performance to honor the 50th anniversary of hip hop.

Who Is Nominated at the Grammys 2023?

Record of the Year nominees include “Don’t Shut Me Down” by ABBA, “Easy On Me” by Adele, “Break My Soul” by Beyoncé, “Good Morning Gorgeous” by Mary J. Blige, “You and Me On the Rock” by Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius, “Woman” by Doja Cat, “Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy, “The Heart Part 5” by Kendrick Lamar, “About Damn Time” by Lizzo and “As It Was” by Harry Styles.

Album of the Year nominees include ABBA’s “Voyage,” Adele’s “30,” Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti,” Beyonce’s “RENAISSANCE,” Mary J Blige’s “Good Morning Gorgeous,” Brandi Carlile’s “In These Silent Days,” Coldplay’s “Music of the Spheres,” Kendrick Lamar’s “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Lizzo’s “Special” and Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House.”

Song of the Year nominees include GAYLE’s “abcdefy,” Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film),” Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit,” Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” Adele’s “Easy On Me,” DJ Khaled’s “God Did” featuringRIck Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Friday, Kendrik Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5” and Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That.”

Anitta, Omar Apollo, DOMi & JD Beck, Muni Long, Samara Joy, Latto, Måneskin, Tobe Nwigwe, Molly Tuttle and Wet Leg will compete for the Best New Artist award.

Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” missed the cutoff for 2023, but as listed above, she received nods for her 10 minute version of “All Too Well,” a Best Country Song nomination for “I Bet You Think About Me” and a nod for “Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing.” Other songs competing with “Carolina” for the Best Song Written for Visual Media Grammy include Beyoncé’s “Be Alive” from “King Richard,” Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick,” Jessy Wilson’s “Keep Rising (feat. Angelique Kidjo),” Billie Eilish $ Finneas’ “Nobody Like U” from “Turning Red” and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from “Encanto.”