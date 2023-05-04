The Guardians of Galaxy are back for a third and final adventure. This time, instead of saving the Universe, they’re helping one of their own: Rocket Racoon.

The “Guardians” films have always been a bit more lighthearted than other Marvel Cinematic Universe films, given Star-Lord’s boyish charm, Mantis’ child-like innocence, and Drax’s odd sense of humor. But there are some scenes that might not be suitable for young audiences.

Read on to find out where you can watch “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

When does “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” come out?

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” opens wide on May 5, 2023.

Is “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” in theaters or streaming?

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is playing only in theaters and IMAX.

Advance tickets for both Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and the IMAX “Guardians of the Galaxy” marathon are on sale everywhere tickets are sold, including Fandango.

As a Marvel Studios film, it will eventually find its streaming home on Disney+.

A streaming premiere date has not yet been announced.

What is “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” about?

In “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Who is in the “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” cast?

The animated film is voiced by

Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord

Zoe Saldana as Gamora

Dave Bautista as Drax

Karen Gillan as Nebula

Pom Klementieff as Mantis

Vin Diesel as Groot

Bradley Cooper as Rocket

Sean Gunn as Kraglin

Chukwudi Iwuji as The High Evolutionary

Will Poulter as Adam Warlock

Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Space Dog

What is “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” rated?

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, strong language, suggestive/drug references and thematic elements.

Is “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” appropriate for young kids?

As with other MCU superhero films, there’s plenty of action and gun violence in particular.

Quill calls Mantis a “dick” in one scene. An F-bomb is also dropped in the film.

Scenes of animal cruelty and torture may be too intense for viewers of any age.

What do the “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” reviews say?

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” has mostly positive reviews, with an 81% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In his review for TheWrap, critic William Bibbiani writes, “For all the emotional resonance and action-packed blockbuster mayhem in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3,’ it’s still got a lot of impish nonsense, jarring tonal shifts, and enough morbidity and outright gore that it’s now abundantly clear that the PG-13 rating doesn’t mean anything more.

Watch the “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” trailer