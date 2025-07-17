Where to Watch ‘Guns Up’: Is Christina Ricci and Kevin James’ New Action Movie Streaming?

How does a mob enforcer escape the mob into a normal life? Not without difficulty.

Such is the task that Kevin James faces in his new film “Guns Up,” written and directed by Edward Drake. In it, James stars alongside Christina Ricci, and the duo just wants a normal, safe life for their kids. But, as everyone knows, you can’t just walk away from the mob.

Here’s what you need to know about the film.

“Guns Up” releases everywhere on July 18.

Is it streaming?

It is not. You’ll be able to catch it only in theaters for now.

What is it about?

“Guns Up” centers on Ray Hayes, an enforcer for the mob, who previously served as a cop. When Ray tries to quit and start a simple life running a diner with and for his family, his boss not only threatens him, but his entire family. You can probably guess how that goes over.

Who stars in “Guns Up”?

Christina Ricci and Kevin James lead the film, starring alongside Luis Guzmán, Melissa Leo, Maximillian Osinski, Keana Marie and Leo Easton Kelly.

Watch the trailer