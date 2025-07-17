Where to Watch ‘Guns Up’: Is Christina Ricci and Kevin James’ New Action Movie Streaming?

The duo stars as a married couple on the run from the mob

Christina Ricci and Kevin James in "Guns Up" (Vertical Entertainment)

How does a mob enforcer escape the mob into a normal life? Not without difficulty.

Such is the task that Kevin James faces in his new film “Guns Up,” written and directed by Edward Drake. In it, James stars alongside Christina Ricci, and the duo just wants a normal, safe life for their kids. But, as everyone knows, you can’t just walk away from the mob.

Here’s what you need to know about the film.

What is the release date?

“Guns Up” releases everywhere on July 18.

Is it streaming?

It is not. You’ll be able to catch it only in theaters for now.

What is it about?

“Guns Up” centers on Ray Hayes, an enforcer for the mob, who previously served as a cop. When Ray tries to quit and start a simple life running a diner with and for his family, his boss not only threatens him, but his entire family. You can probably guess how that goes over.

Who stars in “Guns Up”?

Christina Ricci and Kevin James lead the film, starring alongside Luis Guzmán, Melissa Leo, Maximillian Osinski, Keana Marie and Leo Easton Kelly.

Watch the trailer

Christina Ricci on "Hot Ones Versus" (Credit: First We Feast/YouTube)
Read Next
Christina Ricci Lost ‘Leon The Professional’ Role to Natalie Portman for Looking Too ‘Common’ and ‘Healthy’ | Video

Andi Ortiz

Andi Ortiz is an Audience Writer. Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. She also co-hosts WrapWomen’s podcast,…

Comments