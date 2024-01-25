The Ariana DeBose-led “I.S.S.” has officially landed in theaters in the U.S. and Canada, and it’s ready to keep you on the edge of your seat and give you all the chills from the galaxy above.

Written by Nick Shafir comes the new space thriller, which follows the journey of an American astronaught newbie named Dr. Kira Foster (DeBose) as she navigates a battle between her country and Russia while in space. Per their commands and after a war breaks out on Earth, both teams must take control of the International Space Station (ISS) — symbol of a collaboration between the United States and Russia — by any means necessary.

The film, was produced by LD Entertainment and directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite (“Blackfish”), is in theaters now. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch.

When does “I.S.S.” come out?

The film “I.S.S.” came out in U.S. and Canadian theaters on Friday, Jan. 19.

Is “I.S.S.” be streaming or in theaters?

“I.S.S.” landed in theaters in the U.S. and Canada on Friday, Jan. 19. The film’s production company, Bleecker Street, has not announced any streaming plans for “I.S.S.”

What is “I.S.S.” about?

Here’s the official synopsis of “I.S.S.”

“Tensions flare in the near future aboard the International Space Station (I.S.S.) as a worldwide conflict breaks out on Earth. Reeling, the U.S. and Russian astronauts aboard each receive orders from the ground: take control of the station by any means necessary.“

Who is in the “I.S.S.” cast?

The cast if “I.S.S.” includes Ariana DeBose, Masha, Mashkova, Chris Messina, Costa Ronin, Pilou Asbæk, John Gallagher Jr. and more.

Who wrote and directed “I.S.S.”?

The movie “I.S.S.” was directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite. Nick Shafir penned the script.

